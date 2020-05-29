Fire along railroad tracks blocks SB I-205 exit

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A large fire along railroad tracks had a southbound Interstate 205 exit ramp blocked on Friday morning.
Portland Fire and Rescue said it is a railroad tie fire. They say although it was not a large fire, there was a lot of black smoke billowing from the scene. The SB I-205 exit to Killingsworth was blocked due to the blaze.
This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News is working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.
