Fire at SW Portland high-rise quickly put out

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 2-alarm fire at a high-rise apartment building in Southwest Portland brought a heavy presence from firefighters late Friday night, but the fire was quickly brought under control.

Crews rushed to 1220 SW 12th (between Jefferson and Main) when a fire was reported on the 10th floor. Officials said it began on the balcony and crawled up the wall into an air conditioning unit.

Authorities stayed to help with ventilation needs. No one was hurt. The exact cause of the fire was not released.