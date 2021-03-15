Fire burns through gas line in NE Portland, block evacuated

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A gas leak evacuated a block in Northeast Portland today after fire burned through the gas line of a shop.

Store owner Casey Hopkins said the smell of gas was so strong when he walked into his Elevation Labs on Monday it was like getting hit in the face. He told KOIN 6 News transients have lived outside his building for a long time and said a fire at the homeless camp was responsible for the gas leak.

Hopkins wants the city to help the people find a safer place to live before someone gets hurt.

“Something’s gotta give because it’s gone from a nuisance to something where they’re lighting fires under our gas meters,” Hopkins said. “It could blow up the whole block.”

This time no one was hurt.

The gas leak was at a coupling on the outside of a building. Northwest Natural shut off the gas at the sidewalk. Gas was detected in one building but was ventilated quickly.