PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Gresham motel was evacuated after a fire was intentionally set inside one of the rooms, fire officials said.

Gresham Fire responded to the Golden Knight motel in Gresham late Friday night.

According to Fire Marshal Shawn Durham, the fire was extinguished as soon as crews arrived, but the whole building was evacuated.

Investigation revealed that a resident of the hotel was having a mental health crisis and started a small fire in their room, Gresham police said.

The resident, whose name was not released, was arrested by police for arson.

No injuries were reported.