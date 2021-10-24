Fire consumes boarded house, spreads in SE Portland

Multnomah County

by: Sam Campbell

Posted: / Updated:

A house fire completely destroyed a residence near the corner of Southeast Powell Boulevard and 28th Avenue early Sunday morning. (Portland Fire & Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A boarded-up house was completely destroyed by a fire that also damaged neighboring homes Sunday morning in Southeast Portland, fire officials said.

Portland Fire & Rescue called the event a “total loss” as the house at 2800 SE Powell Boulevard was already engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.

The blaze was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire, and flames spread to two neighboring homes, heavily damaging one and scorching the other.

(Portland Fire & Rescue)

Firefighters were not able to save the boarded-up house, and investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

PF&R said they learned there was a “high volume” of reported houseless activity inside and around the house before it burned down.

There were no injuries reported.

The house at 2800 SE Powell Boulevard before it burned down. (Google Maps)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories