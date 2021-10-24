Fire consumes boarded house, spreads in SE Portland

A house fire completely destroyed a residence near the corner of Southeast Powell Boulevard and 28th Avenue early Sunday morning. (Portland Fire & Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A boarded-up house was completely destroyed by a fire that also damaged neighboring homes Sunday morning in Southeast Portland, fire officials said.

Portland Fire & Rescue called the event a “total loss” as the house at 2800 SE Powell Boulevard was already engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.

The blaze was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire, and flames spread to two neighboring homes, heavily damaging one and scorching the other.





(Portland Fire & Rescue)

Firefighters were not able to save the boarded-up house, and investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

PF&R said they learned there was a “high volume” of reported houseless activity inside and around the house before it burned down.

There were no injuries reported.