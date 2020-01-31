Fire contained to small machine inside Boeing Company

A small machine caught fire at the Boeing Company in NE Portland on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Courtesy: Gresham FD)

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire reported at the Boeing Company in North Gresham was contained to a small machine on Friday morning.

Several Gresham and Portland fire crews were called to the scene at 19000 Northeast Sandy Boulevard just after 7 a.m. Gresham firefighters said the fire was found to have originated on the inside of a small machine, which was contained and quickly extinguished.

Gresham FD said the Boeing Emergency Response Team did great work by assessing the situation and working with the various crews on mitigating the fire.

