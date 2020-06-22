Fire crews battle blaze at Gresham apartment complex

Firefighters arrived just after 4 a.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Gresham Fire Department is working to put out a fire at an apartment complex early Monday morning.

The fire occurred at an apartment complex at Northeast Cleveland Avenue and Third Street. When crews arrived on the scene, smoke was seen pouring out of the roof as firefighters worked to bring it under control.

Firefighters arrived just after 4 a.m. No word yet on what caused the fire.

