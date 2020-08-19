Fire crews battle blaze at SW Portland Jewish center

No word yet on what caused the blaze

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire and Rescue crews battled a fire at a Jewish center in Southwest Portland early Wednesday morning.

The blaze burned at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life on Vermont Street. Firefighters were called to the building just before 3 a.m. Officials say the fire grew as they worked against the flames, so more units were called in to assist. They say there is extensive damage.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire. The battalion chief said this is the second recent fire at the center, but they are not jumping to any conclusions. An investigation is underway.

