Army Corps of Engineers building burns in NW Portland

Multnomah County

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire and Rescue crews battled flames at a building
on NW St. Helens Road on Monday afternoon.

Pictures showed massive flames coming from the Army Corps of Engineers building at 8010 NW St. Helens Road around 2 p.m.

Workers inside the building heard fire alarms and were able to get out safely. Fire boats were called in and helped knock the fire down within a few hours.

There were at least 50 firefighters on scene battling the flames at one point. People are urged to avoid the area.

