PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was rushed to the hospital after crews rescued her from a two-alarm blaze in North Portland early Thursday morning, officials said.

Portland Fire and Rescue responded to the three-story home near North Russell and Flint around 1:24 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a woman standing on the roof of the burning home. Using a ladder, firefighters were able to help her down. Officials said she was taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center with minor injuries.

Crews battled the flames on multiple levels of the home and eventually burned through the roof after spreading to the attic.

Once the flames were controlled, officials said firefighters entered the home but did not find anyone inside.

PF&R is continuing to monitor hotspots and said an investigation will begin later Thursday morning.