PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire in downtown Gresham damaged a building used by the Chamber of Commerce early Monday morning, according to officials.

Around 2 a.m. Gresham Fire received a report of a fire at a building on North Main Avenue. Fire officials said the building serves as the Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center and Walker Travel.

Authorities said the fire possibly started on the porch. An investigation is underway.

There were no reported injuries.