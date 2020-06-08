Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

Fire damages SE Portland Burger King

Multnomah County

No one was hurt, cause under investigation

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Southeast Portland Burger King was damaged by a late Sunday night fire but no one was hurt.

The fire erupted around 11:30 p.m. on Southeast Grand near Clay. Heavy fire swept through the building but Portland fire crews were able to get it under control in about 25 minutes.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss