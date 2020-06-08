Fire damages SE Portland Burger King

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Southeast Portland Burger King was damaged by a late Sunday night fire but no one was hurt.
The fire erupted around 11:30 p.m. on Southeast Grand near Clay. Heavy fire swept through the building but Portland fire crews were able to get it under control in about 25 minutes.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.