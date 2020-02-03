Fire destroys duplex, damages neighboring homes

Portland Fire has asked for the public's help while working to determine a cause

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An early-morning fire destroyed a duplex and damaged two neighboring homes in southwest Portland.

The fire broke out at Southwest 6th Avenue and Sherman Street very early Monday morning. The 2-alarm blaze extended to two other homes, resulting in significant damage but not destroyed due to the great work of the fire crews, according to Portland Fire and Rescue. No injuries were reported.

Portland Fire has asked for the public’s help while working to determine a cause. If anyone in the area has videos, pictures or any information, they are urged to call 503.823.4636.