Fire destroys Lake Oswego home, cause unknown

Not clear if the missing person was home at the time of the fire

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire destroyed a Lake Oswego home late Thursday night but the cause of the blaze remains unknown.

The fire on South Crestline Drive erupted, bringing fire crews to douse the blaze. Hot spots were still being handled Friday morning, which prevented crews from being able to get inside the house to look for an unaccounted person. Shortly after noon Friday officials said there was no one inside the house.

The cause of the fire remains unclear. Investigators may not be able to start looking into the cause until next week.

Fire destroyed this house on South Crestline Drive in Lake Oswego, November 21, 2019 (LOFD)