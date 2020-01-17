1  of  122
Fire destroys Shirley’s Tippy Canoe in Troutdale

Multnomah County

Shirley's Tippy Canoe re-opened in 2007

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KOIN) — A longtime Troutdale restaurant was destroyed early Friday morning when fire broke out on the second story, bringing agencies from different districts to battle the blaze.

The call at Shirley’s Tippy Canoe came in just after 5 a.m., Corbett Fire Chief Dave Flood told KOIN 6 News. Firefighters had some difficulty getting into the older building with metal decorative paneling inside.

Gresham firefighters brought a ladder truck to help battle the fire from above. No one was in the building at the time of the fire. Chief Flood said the building is a total loss.

Shirley’s Tippy Canoe in Troutdale, 2018 (Pamplin Media)

Shirley’s Tippy Canoe on the Historic Columbia River Highway on the Sandy River re-opened in 2007. It closed at its normal time on Thursday night.

Historic Columbia River Highway is closed in this area at this time.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.

