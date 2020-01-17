Fire destroys Shirley’s Tippy Canoe in Troutdale

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KOIN) — A longtime Troutdale restaurant was destroyed early Friday morning when fire broke out on the second story, bringing agencies from different districts to battle the blaze.

The call at Shirley’s Tippy Canoe came in just after 5 a.m., Corbett Fire Chief Dave Flood told KOIN 6 News. Firefighters had some difficulty getting into the older building with metal decorative paneling inside.

Happening now: Fire at the famous Tippy Canoe restaurant. Fire was spotted and called in by @MultCoSO deputies on patrol in the area. Gresham Firefighters on scene assisting Corbett Fire. More info to come pic.twitter.com/5pZY4F6LKL — Gresham Firefighters (@GFD1062) January 17, 2020

Gresham firefighters brought a ladder truck to help battle the fire from above. No one was in the building at the time of the fire. Chief Flood said the building is a total loss.

Shirley’s Tippy Canoe in Troutdale, 2018 (Pamplin Media)

Shirley’s Tippy Canoe on the Historic Columbia River Highway on the Sandy River re-opened in 2007. It closed at its normal time on Thursday night.

Historic Columbia River Highway is closed in this area at this time.

Deputies responded to local restaurant Shirley’s Tippy Canoe this morning to assist @Corbett_Fire in firefighting efforts. Deputies saw heavy smoke from a second story window, and quickly cleared most of the property. Hwy. 30 is closed between Woodard & Stark St. pic.twitter.com/Q1pheHkivN — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) January 17, 2020

