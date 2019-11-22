Fire erupts at NE Portland convenience store

The convenience store is under construction at NE 33rd and Broadway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A convenience store caught fire Thursday evening in Northeast Portland.

Portland Fire and Rescue officials responded to the fire at NE 33rd Avenue and Broadway Street around 5:50 p.m.

No injuries were reported and the fire was out by about 6:15 p.m., officials said. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

Officials said the single-story convenience store was under construction and the fire started after welding equipment was left unattended.

