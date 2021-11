PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire in a 5th-floor apartment brought Portland Fire & Rescue crews to Southwest 18th and Salmon Friday night.

The fire at the 2020 Building in Goose Hollow erupted around 8 p.m.

One eyewitness evacuated from the 3rd floor and called 911. “On the 5th floor there was just smoke,” the witness said. “There was like popping. It’s crazy. I’d never seen anything like that before.”

It is unclear at this time if anyone was hurt or what the cause of the fire was.