Fire on Sauvie Island prompts road closure, heavy response

The fire is roughly 5-10 acres

Fire on Sauvie Island. July 25, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A wildfire broke out on Sauvie Island Saturday afternoon, prompting a road closure and heavy response of local fire agencies, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire is located near Willow Bar and is roughly 5-10 acres in size, said the sheriff’s office.

Authorities have closed NW Reeder Road to the public—only residents are allowed in. The sheriff’s office said no evacuation orders have been issued at this time. However, visitors are asked not to come to the island.

The Sauvie Island Fire District is leading the response to the incident. Portland Fire and Rescue crews are also lending a hand in battling the fire. The department sent an engine, brush unit, two ATVs, as well as both a rescue boat and a fireboat.

Firefighters are making progress on containing the blaze and are building a fire line, the sheriff’s office most recently reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story.

