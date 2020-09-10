SE Portland house fire resulted in ‘significant damage’

A house fire extended to the exterior of a neighboring home on SE Stark Street in Portland on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. (Portland Fire and Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A house fire caused significant damage in Southeast Portland on Thursday morning.

The fire started shortly before 7:30 a.m. at Southeast 16th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. It ignited at a 1.5 story home and spread to the exterior of a neighboring house, prompting officials to call in a second alarm. Fire crews had the blaze knocked down within half an hour, but not before it resulted in “significant damage.”

Residents evacuated swiftly and no injuries were reported. Investigators are working to determine the cause.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will continue to update this article when new information is provided.