Fire crews battled an apartment fire in Gresham on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters battled an apartment fire in Gresham they say spread from a bottom unit to the unit directly above it early Tuesday morning.

Dozens of first responders from Gresham Fire Department and AMR were called to the Golfside Apartments on Northeast Division Street around 5 a.m.

The fire eventually drew in all units from Gresham, along with some units from Portland and one from Clackamas.

Neighbors told KOIN 6 News they heard sirens and immediately got up to help.

Fire officials have not yet determined the cause and said it’s unclear if other apartment units were affected

There are no reports of injuries.