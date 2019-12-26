Fire starts in attic of Gresham home

Gresham firefighters put out a fire that started in the attic of a home. December 25, 2019 (Gresham Fire)

Everyone inside made it out safely

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham firefighters put out a blaze that broke out in the attic of a home Wednesday evening.

Little information is available, however, Gresham Fire said that all of the house’s residents made it out of the home safely.

The fire was put out quickly and authorities are now investigating the cause. The extent of the damage is unknown.

This is a developing story.