Fired Voodoo Doughnuts workers to get jobs back

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some workers at Voodoo Doughnuts who were fired after going on strike during the record-setting heat wave in June are set to get their jobs back.

The National Labor Relations Board ruled the workers at the Portland Old Town location should be re-instated since the firings were unjust. The NLRB also ordered the re-instated workers should get back pay.

Eleven employees at Voodoo Doughnuts in Old Town went on strike after facing heat exhaustion during the record-breaking heat wave in late June. Seven of the 11 were fired.

Max Fleisher told KOIN 6 News at that time he was fired from Voodoo Doughnuts days after the strike. He said the extreme heat created an unsafe work environment and took pictures of thermometers from inside the Old Town location that showed the inside temp was 95 and 96.

Thermometers show the temperature inside Voodoo Doughnuts during the record-shattering heat wave, June 27, 2021 (Courtesy: Max Fleisher)

He said he and the other co-workers brought up concerns about the heat to management. But when nothing changed even as the triple-digit temperature kept climbing, Fleisher said he and the others went on strike.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Voodoo Doughnuts for comment and has not yet heard back.