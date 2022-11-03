PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It was a busy early morning for metro area firefighters as the teams fought two back-to-back fires.
Portland Fire and Rescue, working with Gresham Fire, started the morning responding to a fire in the Rockwood area at 1:09 a.m.
Crews arrived to find an attached garage with smoke coming from the eaves.
PF&R said they took the offensive and quickly began to fight the blaze, attempting to prevent flames from spreading from the garage to the house.
By 1:30 a.m. the fire was recalled with crews remaining on the scene to ensure safety.
PF&R investigators are still searching for a cause.
Ten minutes later, another call came in for a fire just one and a half miles south of the first fire at a mobile home park on the 16000 block of SE Powell.
Gresham Fire arrived first at the scene.
One resident was reportedly at home at the time of the fire. A search of the home also discovered a dog, who was removed from the location.
According to PF&R, the fire was out in only 10 minutes.
Investigators shared that the cause of the fire was an unattended cooking fire.