Firefighters carry a dog out of a blaze at a mobile home park Nov. 3, 2022 (PF&R)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It was a busy early morning for metro area firefighters as the teams fought two back-to-back fires.

Portland Fire and Rescue, working with Gresham Fire, started the morning responding to a fire in the Rockwood area at 1:09 a.m.

Crews arrived to find an attached garage with smoke coming from the eaves.

PF&R said they took the offensive and quickly began to fight the blaze, attempting to prevent flames from spreading from the garage to the house.

By 1:30 a.m. the fire was recalled with crews remaining on the scene to ensure safety.

PF&R investigators are still searching for a cause.

Ten minutes later, another call came in for a fire just one and a half miles south of the first fire at a mobile home park on the 16000 block of SE Powell.

Gresham Fire arrived first at the scene.

One resident was reportedly at home at the time of the fire. A search of the home also discovered a dog, who was removed from the location.

According to PF&R, the fire was out in only 10 minutes.

Investigators shared that the cause of the fire was an unattended cooking fire.