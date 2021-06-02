Crews battle down garage fire in N Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire broke out at a North Portland garage on Wednesday morning.
Crews began battling a blaze near North Interstate Avenue and Killingsworth Street around 5:15 a.m. The fire was reported after smoke and flames were seen coming out of a detached garage.
The fire was extinguished by 6 a.m. and crews are now mopping up the scene while searching for any hot spots.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported. There is no word yet on what caused the fire.
N Killingsworth Street is blocked to traffic at N Interstate Avenue. Avoid the area if possible.