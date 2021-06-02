Crews battle down garage fire in N Portland

Multnomah County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire broke out at a North Portland garage on Wednesday morning.

Crews began battling a blaze near North Interstate Avenue and Killingsworth Street around 5:15 a.m. The fire was reported after smoke and flames were seen coming out of a detached garage.

The fire was extinguished by 6 a.m. and crews are now mopping up the scene while searching for any hot spots.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

N Killingsworth Street is blocked to traffic at N Interstate Avenue. Avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories