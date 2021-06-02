Crews battle down garage fire in N Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire broke out at a North Portland garage on Wednesday morning.

Crews began battling a blaze near North Interstate Avenue and Killingsworth Street around 5:15 a.m. The fire was reported after smoke and flames were seen coming out of a detached garage.

The fire was extinguished by 6 a.m. and crews are now mopping up the scene while searching for any hot spots.

NOW: Portland Fire & Rescue just extinguished a detached garage fire. Traffic is blocked on N Killingsworth at N Interstate. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/83bEXxqpT0 — Elise Haas (@EliseKOIN) June 2, 2021

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

N Killingsworth Street is blocked to traffic at N Interstate Avenue. Avoid the area if possible.