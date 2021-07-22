Firefighters battle down house fire in N Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews battled down a large house fire in North Portland early Thursday morning.

Shortly before 5 a.m., Portland Fire and Rescue crews were called out to North Missouri Avenue on reports of a house fire. When they arrived, firefighters found the home “completely involved” in flames.

Crews immediately went to work on extinguishing the blaze, attacking the exterior before moving onto the interior. Officials say several challenges hindered their efforts — including a downed power line, a flaming natural gas line and a porch overhang that could have collapsed. Thankfully, the firefighters got the fire under control by 5:15 a.m.

Thankfully, all the occupants of the house were able to evacuate before the crews arrived. The residents were transported to the hospital later on in the morning but are reportedly in stable condition.

Sadly, firefighters did find one of the home’s two dogs had died inside.

Investigators are on scene and a cause has not yet been determined. 

