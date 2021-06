One person may have been injured, firefighters said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters battled a fire at a home in Southeast Portland’s Woodstock neighborhood on Thursday evening.

Portland Fire & Rescue said crews responded to the fire in the 6300 block of SE 45th Avenue just before 7 p.m. and found “heavy fire showing.”

One person may have been burned but their condition is unknown at this time, firefighters said.

Crews had contained the fire to a single structure shortly after arriving. The cause of the fire is unclear.