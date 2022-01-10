Firefighters battle house fire that spread to nearby home

Crews respond to a house fire that spread to a nearby home in NE Portland on Jan. 9, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A house fire spread to a neighboring home in Northeast Portland late Sunday night, according to fire officials.

Shortly after 10:50 p.m., Portland Fire and Rescue responded to the scene on Northeast 72nd Avenue near Cully Park north of Killingsworth.

Once crews arrived, the fire had already spread to a nearby home and officials said smoke was coming escaping through the sides of the house.

More firefighters were called in after officials upgraded the fire to a 2nd alarm. Crews worked to put out the fire at the neighboring house, along with the main residence.

The home where the fire originated was vacant, while authorities said those inside the neighboring home safely evacuated. No one was reported injured.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.