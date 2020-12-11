Firefighters battle overnight blaze at SE Portland home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland home caught fire overnight, authorities say.

Portland firefighters were called to a home in Southeast Portland just before midnight on Thursday. When they arrived at the home near Southeast 84th Avenue and Flavel Street, flames were seen shooting out of the home.

The fire was quickly brought under control. There is no report of any injuries at this time.

It is unclear what started the blaze. KOIN 6 has reached out to fire investigators for more information.

This is a developing story.