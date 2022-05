PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters battled an early morning blaze in Northeast Portland Monday.

Just before 6:30 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted crews responded to a house fire on NE Hassalo Street. According to fire officials, a fire started in the attic before making its way through the roof.

The fire was put out shortly after crews arrived.

No victims were reportedly found, and no one was injured.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.