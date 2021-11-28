Firefighters rescue trapped dogs, person in Columbia River Gorge area

The Columbia River Gorge (Courtesy Friends of the Columbia Gorge)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters are attempting to rescue two dogs and a person trapped in the woods of the Columbia River Gorge area.

According to the Corbett Fire Department, the two dogs got trapped below an almost-vertical ridge and someone went down to save them. That person then got stuck, too, CFD said.

Officials said no one is injured and seven firefighters are on the scene near the 37500 block of Northeast Chamberlain Road.

Crews rescued a dog from the same place three months ago.

