First two Portland city candidates qualify for 2022 primary election

Two City Council seats and the City Auditor's position will be on the ballot next year.

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — The first two candidates have qualified for City of Portland offices in the May 17, 2022, primary election. The filing deadline is March 8.

Offices up for election include City Council Position 2, City Council Position 3, and City Auditor. Position 2 is held by Dan Ryan, Position 3 is held by Jo Ann Hardesty, and the City Auditor is Mary Hull Caballero.

Jamila Dozier has qualified for the Position 2 race. She is a former Portland Housing Bureau program coordinator who left to found the New Theory Consulting firm in July 2020. Dozier, who has a Master’s Degree from Lewis & Clark College, also previously served on the Portland Human Rights Commission and is a current member of the Metro Committee on Racial Equity. She will not be participating the city’s Open and Accountable Elections public campaign financing program.

Brandon Farley has also qualified for the Position 2 race. His filing says he is not employed and does not list an occupation or prior government experience He earned a G.E.D from the Adult Learning Center Osceola and does not plan to participate in the Open and Accountable Elections program.

Ryan, Hardesty and Hull Caballero have existing campaign committees but have not yet filed for reelection with city elections officials.

Two candidates have filed campaign committees with the Oregon Secretary of State’s office for the Position 3 race. They are Rene Gonzalez and Vadim Mozyrsky. Neither has filed with the city.