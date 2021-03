PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fisherman is dead after falling overboard from a small fishing boat Saturday night in the Swan Island Lagoon, an inlet of the Willamette River, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency responders found the man at around 6:45 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His dog was found on the shore and taken to an animal hospital for evaluation.