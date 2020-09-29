Fisherman who died after falling into Columbia identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has identified a fisherman who died after falling into the Columbia River Monday.

Jeffrey Ulky of West Linn fell from a boat on which he had been fishing near Lotus Isle Park, according to MCSO. Ulky, 65, was not wearing a life vest at the time of the fall.

Marine firefighters located him shortly after arriving on scene around 10:30 a.m. Ulky was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

MCSO said Ulky was fishing alone and have not determined yet why he fell into the water.

The investigation remains open.