Fisherman who died after falling into Columbia identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has identified a fisherman who died after falling into the Columbia River Monday.
Jeffrey Ulky of West Linn fell from a boat on which he had been fishing near Lotus Isle Park, according to MCSO. Ulky, 65, was not wearing a life vest at the time of the fall.
Marine firefighters located him shortly after arriving on scene around 10:30 a.m. Ulky was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
MCSO said Ulky was fishing alone and have not determined yet why he fell into the water.
The investigation remains open.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.