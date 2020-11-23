Smoke seen pouring from NE Portland restaurant in overnight fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland firefighters responded to a fire at Reo’s Ribs in Northeast Portland overnight.

Video shows smoke pouring out of the roof of the restaurant on NE Sandy Boulevard early Monday morning. Officials say crews arrived to smoke showing from the back of the building and then discovered flames both on the exterior and interior. The blaze was quickly extinguished.

The Hollywood District restaurant was destroyed in another fire back in 2017 and reopened after rebuilding. That fire was determined to be accidental — but the owner, Reo Varnado, said he did not believe that.

There is no word on what started Monday morning’s fire. No injuries have been reported at this time. KOIN 6 News has reached out to fire officials for more information.

This is a developing story.