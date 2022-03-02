Authorities say it appears the homes had been illegally moored on state property

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Floating homes became unmoored in the Columbia River — but Oregon authorities say the floating homes had been illegally moored on state property.

A Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told KOIN 6 News marine deputies responded to a report of an unmoored floating home off near Highway 30 and Rocky Point Marina off of Sauvie Island.

When the deputies arrived, they found floating homes that had broken free from their lines due to high water and currents amid ongoing seasonal rains. The structures were not occupied when deputies arrived.

However, authorities said the floating homes appeared to have been unlawfully moored on Department of State Lands property.

“We are working with DSL to have a tug secure the structures downriver,” an MSCO spokesperson said.

It’s unclear if there’s any damage to the floating homes.

Scappoose Fire and Columbia River Sheriff’s Office assisted MSCO with the report.