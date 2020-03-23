Florists create ‘flower bomb’ tour across Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Large floral displays popped up around Portland over the weekend, as a way to repurpose flowers from recently closed vendors.

After several wholesalers at the Portland flower market had to close their doors, they were still left with a substantial inventory. Instead of selling or giving them away and taking potential sales away from local flower farmers, they decided to brighten up the city during a hard time.

“It kind of adds some joy to everyone’s lives, who may feel cooped up—it’s a safe way to get out and experience something that you wouldn’t normally see. [There are] floral installations all around the city,” said Alyssa Lytle, owner of Color Theory Design.

Fifteen people are currently participating, but others are welcome to join. The plan is for the flower bombing to continue for at least a few days before it’s taken down. For those who would like to visit the displays, they can be tracked using the hashtag “FlowerTourPDX” on Instagram.