‘Folks are worried:’ Volunteers hand out cold weather gear

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With dangerously cold temperatures and snow expected in Portland metro, warming shelters have opened up. At the same time, volunteers were busy bringing cold weather gear and other essentials to those who are homeless.

The Joint Office of Homeless Services opened their supply center in downtown Portland on Christmas afternoon. That’s where they store large quantities of cold weather gear and invite community partners and volunteers, like Andrew and Samantha Fleminger, to help distribute it.

“We were homeless for, like, two years. It’s something we do to give back,” Andrew told KOIN 6 News. “We know where people are coming from so we try to help out as much as we can.”

“We have a good group of people that we’ve been in contact with in the last 5-6 years that we usually go and see in the neighborhood in Southeast Portland and they are very grateful, extremely grateful, especially when it’s cold and they don’t have hot meals to eat,” Samantha said.

Marc Jolin, the director of the Joint Office of Homeless Services for Multnomah County and the City of Portland, said people appreciate the help.

“A lot of folks are worried, you know. It’s getting cold, it’s geting wet, their gear is wet. They are not sure what they are going to do,” Jolin said. “To have somebody come and say, you know, ‘here’s some dry gear, here’s a tent, keep yourself safe, do you want transportation to a shelter because we can help you with that.’ That can be life saving.”

He also encouraged people to call 211 to find out where the warming shelters have opened up and to find how to get a free ride to a shelter. TriMet is also offering free rides to anyone trying to get to a shelter.

If you see someone in a crisis situation, call 911. If you’re concerned about someone’s welfare, call the police non-emergency line in your community.