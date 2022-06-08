PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Inflation is sending grocery bills climbing, leaving more people in the Pacific Northwest wondering where their next meal will come from.

WIC told KOIN 6 News more people need help with groceries because of inflation and food prices have gone up more than 10 percent this year.

Groups who provide free meals in Portland are also seeing an increase in people using their services. Blanchet House, a soup kitchen in Old Town, said it has had more people coming in for food lately.

Meals on Wheels People — who provide meals to homebound seniors and families in need — told KOIN 6 News they’re hearing from their clients about inflation.

“A lot them said ‘We need to continue supplemental’ and ‘We want more fruit and vegetable, because those are expensive when you go to the store,'” said Jessica Morris with Meals on Wheels People. “So we do anticipate there will be an increased need, especially for the supplemental meal items we are providing.”

Meal services say for food insecure families and seniors, the price of food going up can mean deciding between being able to pay bills and buy prescriptions or being able to eat.

If you’re struggling to pay for food, find a food bank here.

For more information on the program, visit SignUpWIC.com to find a local office.