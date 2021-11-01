Foreclosure looms for Lloyd Center Mall

KKR Real Estate to take ownership of the mall by the end of 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Lloyd Center is being foreclosed after its owners failed to make payments on a 2015 renovation plan.

The KKR Real Estate Finance Trust told KOIN 6 News they are taking ownership of the mall by the end of the year and will begin working with local partners on long-term redevelopment of the site.

In a statement, a KKR spokesperson said:

“KKR Real Estate Finance Trust provided a loan to finance the renovation of Lloyd Center in 2015 and we have been working with the property owners since October 2020 after they were unable to make scheduled payments on the loan. We plan to take ownership of the property before the end of this year which will enable us to begin working with local partners to prepare for a long-term redevelopment of the site.”

In July 2017, an 18-month renovation of the mall featured a ribbon-cutting of the grand entrance and the spiral stairway. It’s reminiscent of the spiral staircase that was in the mall when it opened in 1960. The renovated ice skating rink — in operation since the mall first opened — was completed in November 2016

Then in November 2020, Macy’s at Lloyd Center announced they would permanently close by January 31, 2021. A total of 83 people will be laid off as a result of the closure.