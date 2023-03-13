PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Roads in the Forest Park neighborhood of Portland are closed as police officials deal with “a disturbance.”

Both the Special Emergency Reaction Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team are in the area to handle the undisclosed disturbance.

“The Portland Police Bureau does not believe there are outstanding individuals who pose a danger to the community,” officials said.

At this time, Northwest Skyline Boulevard is closed from NW Germantown to Springville roads.

