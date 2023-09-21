PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Former Portland city councilor Jo Ann Hardesty has settled a lawsuit against the Portland Police Association for $680,000, according to her legal representation.

Court documents obtained by KOIN 6 also show the city agreed to hand over $5,000 for attorney fees.

“I am thankful that my case against the Portland Police Association and the individuals involved is resolved. This settlement holds the Portland Police Association and the individuals accountable for their wrongful conduct and the unnecessary harm they caused. While this settlement does not make me whole, I’m hopeful that shining a light on this unfortunate situation will prevent others from having this burden brought upon them,” Hardesty said in a statement.

The settlement marks the end of a two-year battle after Hardesty alleged that city employees and PPA falsely implicated her in a hit-and-run on March 3, 2021.

A group called Coalition to Save Portland was the first to report the news on Facebook Live, saying a law enforcement official had leaked the police report to them. The police report said a hit-run victim named Hardesty was the driver of the other car.

She was cleared as a suspect by Portland Police later in the day.