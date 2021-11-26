Charles Moose, former Portland police chief, dies at 68

Charles Moose served as Portland’s first Black police chief from 1993 to 1999. He died at his home Thursday, according to the Montgomery County Police Department. (Courtesy photo/PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Charles Moose, who was Portland’s first Black police chief and later known for his role in the DC sniper attacks, died Thursday at his home, Montgomery County officials said.

The Montgomery County Police Department made the announcement on Facebook Friday morning. Police said Moose’s wife shared news of his passing.

Moose served as Portland police chief from 1993 to 1999 before becoming the chief for Montgomery County in Maryland from 1999 to 2003. He gained national fame for his actions during 2002 DC sniper attacks.

“We are extremely saddened by the news announcing the passing of former Chief Charles Moose,” said Montgomery County’s Chief Marcus Jones. “He was a great leader and led our department through the DC Sniper investigation, one of the most difficult crime sprees in our country’s history. We send condolences to his wife Sandy and all of his family and friends.”

While working for the city, Moose also taught at Portland State University, where he received a doctorate in urban studies and criminology.