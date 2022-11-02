PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former loss prevention officer at a Portland Rite Aid was formally charged in court on Nov. 2 for the alleged rape of a customer in 2015, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced.

The 43-year-old suspect, Daniel Luis Cassinelli, was arraigned on four counts of rape in the first degree, sodomy in the first degree, and two counts of sex abuse in the first degree. The charges are related to an alleged encounter between Cassenelli and a woman he accused of shoplifting while he was working as a loss prevention officer at the Rite Aid.

“Cassinelli allegedly accused a female in the store of shoplifting and escorted her to a secluded room in the downstairs of the Rite Aid,” a press release from the District Attorney’s Office states. “Cassinelli allegedly used both his position of authority as a loss-prevention officer, along with the threat of reporting the female’s shoplifting to police, in order to make her feel that she was unable to leave.”

In the concealed room, Cassinelli allegedly proceeded to sexually assaulted the woman before escorting her upstairs and off of the store premises. Later interviews with Cassinelli reportedly led investigators with the Portland Police Bureau to believe that he may have committed similar crimes with additional victims.

Daniel Luis Cassinelli. | Photo provided by Multnomah County DA’s Office

Cassinelli reportedly worked as a loss-prevention officer at multiple Portland area locations in 2015 and in subsequent years. The Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office is asking anyone with information about Cassinelli to contact Portland Police Bureau Detective Brendan McGuire at (503) 823-0869 or email him at Brendan.McGuire@police.portlandoregon.gov.