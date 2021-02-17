Police guard dumpsters full of discarded food at Fred Meyer

People attempted to gather the discarded food after losing their own to power outages

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police were called to protect dumpsters full of food at a Fred Meyer in Northeast Portland, clashing with people attempting to salvage items after losing their own groceries due to power outages.

Like many others, the store had reportedly suffered a power outage brought about by the winter weather. The store decided to toss out thousands of food items they say were no longer safe for consumption due to the temperatures items had reached. The decision was made “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a Fred Meyer spokesperson.

This led to various social media posts, which showed heaps of the uneaten products –packaged meats, cheeses, drinks and more — piled up in two dumpsters.

According to the Oregonian, people began gathering at the dumpster around 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon. Within hours, about a dozen officers arrived to guard the food that had been thrown out.

A Fred Meyer spokesperson told KOIN 6 they “engaged law enforcement, as the safety of our associates and customers is always our top priority. “

Posts on social media show officers facing off against groups of individuals searching for food. Eventually, the cops dispersed and people jumped into the large dumpsters to scavenge for items.

A Fred Meyer spokesperson sent the following statement in regard to the incident:

“We appreciate people speaking out against hunger. We get it, throwing away food is never a good thing. Unfortunately, some perishable food that requires refrigeration at our Hollywood store was out of temperature for a protracted period of time. This was due to a weather-related power outage and it is not safe for consumption. Out of an abundance of caution, we are disposing of the product to keep people safe. We engaged law enforcement, as the safety of our associates and customers is always our top priority.

“At Fred Meyer, preventing food waste is part of our Zero Hunger / Zero Waste social impact plan, in which our goal is to reduce food waste and end hunger in the communities that we call home. Each year Fred Meyer donates over 5,500,000 meals of food that is safe for consumption to local food banks, like Oregon Food Bank, Sunshine Division, and others, to help the hungry people of our community.“

Although throwing out seemingly okay-to-eat food during a winter storm can seem harsh, the Oregon Health Authority does have requirements for licensed facilities during a power outage in order to prevent food borne illnesses.

Read the full OHA fact sheet below:

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will continue to provide updates.