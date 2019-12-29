Free and discounted rides offered New Year’s Eve

PBOT and TriMet urge party-goers to take safer transportation option when celebrating the new decade

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Portland and TriMet are offering free and discounted rides on New Year’s Eve to reduce traffic accidents. They include lower-cost taxi, Uber and Lyft rides — and no-cost bus, MAX and Portland Streetcar trips.

City and regional transit agency officials are urging residents celebrating the end of 2019 and the beginning of the new decade to take advantage of these safe transportation options.

“Are you celebrating for the holidays? Make sure a Safe Ride Home is part of your plans. Nearly half of Portland’s fatal crashes involve impaired driving. You can help make our streets safer by planning an alternative ride if you plan to drink,” PBOT says.

The city’s Safe Ride Home program includes discounted taxi and ride-sharing company rides nightly between 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. from Dec. 18 through Jan. 1, 2020. Taxi rides are discounted $20 with a paper coupon available online or at numerous businesses. Uber and Lyft rides are discounted $10 with a promo code.

Details, downloadable coupons, participating businesses, and promo codes can be found at www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/76611.

In addition, TriMet is offering free bus, MAX and Portland Streetcar rides after 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

“You can get to the celebration — and home again — the safe and smart way,” TriMet said.

You can find more information at trimet.org/nye/index.htm.

