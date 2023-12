PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A “Free Palestine” protest blocked traffic lanes on the I-405 near the Fremont Bridge for about 90 minutes Sunday, officials with the Oregon Department of Transportation told KOIN 6 News.

The blockage began shortly before 3 p.m. Vehicles were able to slowly crawl past in the right lane as people stepped out of their car waving flags.

The protesters left around 4:30 p.m., allowing traffic to move freely again.

No further information is available at this time.