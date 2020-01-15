Freezing temps bring icy road concerns, potential for snow

If your roads were wet on Tuesday night, it's possible you're waking up to some ice on the road

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although transportation crews have been working around the clock to monitor road conditions, there are still some slick spots out there Wednesday morning.

If your roads were wet on Tuesday night, it’s possible you’re waking up to some ice on the road. The early morning hours brought sub-freezing temperatures yet no additional precipitation. Showers and cold winds are making their way in, however, setting up the possibility for snow flurries for the Portland area around mid to late morning. By the afternoon, that system is predicted to warm up and turn those flurries into showers.

Snow chances south of Portland in the valley don’t look very likely. With the incoming low pressure, the southerly wind will pick up and warm air will take over and eliminate the snow threat. This is the typical outcome in our winter events that tend to be cold rain.

Two Winter Weather Advisories have been issued. One for the Oregon Coast was expanded to the Greater Vancouver area, in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 12 p.m. Thursday. The other advisory for the Cascades runs from 1 p.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Closures, delays and outages — oh my!

Various schools around the area have announced 2-hour delays, including:

Corbett School District, Molalla School District, Clatskanie School District, Nestucca Valley School District, Tillamook School District, Dallas School District, North Santiam School District, Scio School District, Silver Falls School District, Battle Ground School District, Hockinson School District, Greater Albany School District, Santiam Canyon School District, Hood River County School District, Mill A School District, White Salmon School District, Horizon Christian Hood River School District, Molalla River Academy, Regis St. Mary Catholic School, Crosshill Christian and Firm Foundation Christian.

Jefferson School District and Oregon Trail School District are both closed for the day. Many schools have put their buses on snow routes.

Officials in Portland said Monday they will open severe weather shelters for everyone and anyone as the forecast dictates.

“On nights when we activate severe weather, no one will be turned away,” said Denis Theriault.

The Joint Office is working with Transition Projects. Theriault said there will be about 2000 beds open Monday night, including year-round beds and beds open all winter regardless of the forecast.

Transportation crews prepare

Crews across Portland and the surrounding areas were busy putting down deicer on Tuesday night.

“The deicer inhibits the bond of ice or snow to the road surface itself so it’s an effective tool as long as the rains don’t wash it away before the ice or snow hits,” said Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson Don Hamilton.

ODOT crews worked around the clock, seizing on the opportunity to make the roads as safe as they could before more wintry weather comes.

“Crews will be out through the night Tuesday night into Wednesday as conditions require,” Hamilton explained. “WE are going to take whatever tool is appropriate. If we start to get some snow, if we start to get some ice, we will get deicer out there and salt out there — if that’s what’s needed.”

The Portland Bureau of Transportation is also working overtime. PBOT had about a dozen trucks ready to treat the roads at a moment’s notice.

“Tonight is really critical, it’s a great opportunity for us to take advantage of the dry conditions to get deicer and potentially road salt down in a proactive way that can help reduce risk on snow or icy conditions that might occur Wednesday afternoon or evening.”

PBOT is focusing on its snow and ice routes and on major thoroughfares like Burnside, Sandy and Capital Highway.

“Our snow and ice routes prioritize the routes that serve TriMet buses, police and fire vehicles, access to hospitals and the warming shelters,” said Rivera.

As in any situation where slick roads could be a factor, PBOT is advising drivers to take public transit or delay their travel plans.

“If you do insist on driving, everyone who drives in Portland in the wintertime should have snow chains in your vehicle,” Rivera said.

PBOT said earlier on Tuesday they were keeping an eye on the West Hills, but also on Mount Scott on the east side.

“Be aware of both where you are and where you are traveling too, especially because there are going to be differences in elevations,” said PBOT spokesman John Brady. “If you know you are going into the hills, you might want to give yourself extra time.”

PBOT installed signs at 500-foot and 1000-foot elevations in the hills so that drivers know where rain might start to transition into snow. The bureau will be doing 24-hour operations in 12-hour shifts, and are prepared to adjust those shifts if conditions warrant it.

Track PBOT crews, road closures and traffic updates around Portland in real-time with PBOT’s Winter Weather Center. Go to ODOT’s TripCheck for road conditions throughout Oregon.

TriMet has crews working around the clock to monitor the weather situation. About 75% of buses have drop-down chains that can be deployed as needed. Crews will be prepping equipment to ensure buses and trains keep moving throughout the week.

Riders are encouraged to check TriMet Alerts before heading out, as well as allotting extra time and using caution while getting to and from bus stops and train stations. Winter weather tips are available here.

Over at the Portland International Airport, there have not been any major delays or cancellations due to weather. Keep an eye on the status of arrivals and departures throughout the week here.

So far, Portland General Electric and Pacific Power have not experienced any major outages. Any reported outages can be found on PGE’s website or on Pacific Power’s website.

