Friends, family hold vigil for father slain in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friends and family members gathered Thursday in Northeast Portland to remember a man shot and killed the night before.
Portland police said they found 39-year-old Quincy Gill just after 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday near NE Garfield Avenue and NE Fremont Street. Gill died at the scene despite emergency efforts, officers said.
People gathered in the area where Gill was shot for a vigil the following night. A woman who lives nearby told Gill’s relatives she tried to help him when she found him lying wounded in the street. She said Gill still had a pulse when she covered his wound with her jacket.
Police said they searched the area where Gill was killed but failed to find a suspect.
Those who attended the vigil cried and prayed together — and hoped for answers. Gill’s childhood friend, Leon Wilkerson, told KOIN 6 News they are appealing to the public for help.
“If you seen something, say something — you can be anonymous,” Wilkerson said.
Gill leaves behind three teenaged children. A GoFundMe campaign is raising funds to help with funeral costs.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Anthony Merrill at 503.823.4033 or Detective Scott Broughton at 503.823.3774.