Friends, family hold vigil for father slain in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friends and family members gathered Thursday in Northeast Portland to remember a man shot and killed the night before.

Portland police said they found 39-year-old Quincy Gill just after 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday near NE Garfield Avenue and NE Fremont Street. Gill died at the scene despite emergency efforts, officers said.

People gathered in the area where Gill was shot for a vigil the following night. A woman who lives nearby told Gill’s relatives she tried to help him when she found him lying wounded in the street. She said Gill still had a pulse when she covered his wound with her jacket.

Police said they searched the area where Gill was killed but failed to find a suspect.

Those who attended the vigil cried and prayed together — and hoped for answers. Gill’s childhood friend, Leon Wilkerson, told KOIN 6 News they are appealing to the public for help.

“If you seen something, say something — you can be anonymous,” Wilkerson said.

Gill leaves behind three teenaged children. A GoFundMe campaign is raising funds to help with funeral costs.

An undated photo of Quincy Gill with his daughters. (Portland Police Bureau)

Anyone with information should contact Detective Anthony Merrill at 503.823.4033 or Detective Scott Broughton at 503.823.3774.