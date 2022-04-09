PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friends and loved ones of Amara Marluke gathered at the Portland State University student union Saturday afternoon in a celebration of life for the 19-year-old who was shot to death in the early hours of April 4.

Marluke died at the corner of SW College and 6th Avenue, in front of Mak’s Market and across the street from the Cheerful Tortoise Bar near the PSU campus. The suspect, Keenan Harpole, surrendered to authorities in Deschutes County and now faces a murder charge in Multnomah County.

Members of PSU and Sunset High School were invited to the celebration of life.

Earlier in the week Bright Alozie, an assistant professor of Black Studies at PSU, told KOIN 6 News he wanted to honor Marluke’s life and activism, and said that the world deserves to know how good of a human she was.

“Why do the good people just go? You know, she was one of the good people,” Alozie said. “She was beloved, and I mean it when I say that.”

A GoFundMe has been set up by Green Hammer, where Marluke’s father works, to help her family with funeral expenses.

