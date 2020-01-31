Fuel-filled tugboat, cutter on Columbia River being emptied

Authorities boarded two aging vessels on the Columbia River to remove more than 8,500 gallons of diesel fuel, Jan. 30, 2020. (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities said they're removing the fuel to prevent a possible environmental disaster

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities boarded two aging boats on the Columbia River on Tuesday with a mission: prevent a possible environmental disaster.

Multnomah County river patrol deputies, members of the Coast Guard and officials with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality teamed up to remove more than 8,5000 gallons of diesel fuel from the vessels.

Both of the vessels — an old tugboat and former Coast Guard cutter launched in 1927 — are privately owned and are floating on the Columbia River west of the Interstate Bridge, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said removing the fuel would likely take multiple days. They said they were working with the owners of the boats.

